Donnerstag, 13.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A1W6ST | ISIN: BMG067231032 | Ticker-Symbol: A07
12.04.23
21:48 Uhr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2023 | 07:10
Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Avance Gas - Presentation at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar

April 13, 2023

Our Executive Chairman, Øystein Kalleklev, will be presenting at the ABG SC Shipping Seminar today. The presentation can be found on our website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com) and attached to this press release.

For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

About Avance Gas:
Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships including three dual fuel LPG newbuidlings and an additional three Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in 2023 and Q1 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Avance Gas ABGSC presentation April 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c88f45d9-b02e-4c88-a2f7-9690bc489a08)

