Bradda Head Lithium Limited: Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo Pegmatite District

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 100% of three (3) inlier lode claims (see map below) in the middle of its Central San Domingo claim block, in Arizona.

Summary:

Following the promising results released so far from its first drill programme, which finished in March, (see PR dated 27 March 2023), BHL has acquired the three inlier claims (c.60 acres) in the middle of its San Domingo pegmatite district.

No royalties are associated with the lode claims.

The lode claims owners granted written permission for BHL to drill on their claims prior to acquisition upon which the final hole, SD-DH23-046, was drilled into a pegmatite (Lower Jumbo Target) and encountered abundant visible spodumene, assays pending.

The Lower Jumbo mine (which is located on the border of one of the inlier lode claims, see Figure 2) has a 1.5m long spodumene cast in outcrop and historic mining that reportedly produced c.155 tonnes at a grade of 5.3% Li2O in the 1950's [1] .

. The acquisition of these claims ensures BHL can fully explore all the surrounding area at its Central claim block, where five historic lithium mines are located.

The work done to date by Bradda geologists has given the Company confidence in acquiring these claims, and will form a key part of the Phase 3 drill programme due to start later this year.

Recently published results from the Central claim blocks, where BHL has had very promising results. Large spodumene crystals with scattered lepidolite are observed in all 6 holes drilled on the Jumbo target, with assays pending for the last hole (SD-DH23-038a). Results from the adjacent Jumbo Target include 9.54m @ 1.85% Li2O in SD-DH23-037 and 4.02m @ 1.27% Li2O in SD-DH23-035, both at shallow depths.

The assays received so far not only demonstrate that we have significant intersections of pegmatites with visible lithium minerals (spodumene and some lepidolite) in the Northern Claim blocks, but also that BHL has identified intersections of up to 20.0m (Lower Jumbo and Jumbo see figures 3 , 4 and 5 ) of potential lithium bearing intersections at the Central Claim blocks, indicating the presence of a potential 9km mineralised trend.

, and ) of potential lithium bearing intersections at the Central Claim blocks, indicating the presence of a potential 9km mineralised trend. The acquisition of the inlier claims allows Bradda to fully explore the whole 9km trend without encumbrance. Work is ongoing to maximise the potential of the inlier claims in Phase 3 of drilling at San Domingo.

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

"We are delighted to have acquired these three claims. They are located right at the heart of our San Domingo district, a district where our recent assay results have already proved to have district scale potential with multiple areas showing promising results and high-grade lithium intersections with visible spodumene. We are looking forward to testing further in H2 of this year and look forward to further proving up the potential of this district.

"Bradda is in the process of designing a follow-up drilling programme in H2 of this year aimed at testing additional ground within the much wider 23km2 of lithium pegmatite claims and leases held in Arizona. The acquisition of the inlier claims strengthens Bradda's position and funds are already in place for this planned work, and ongoing exploration work by our geologists suggests that we have only just scratched the surface of what we have at San Domingo with just over 1% of the area tested from this first programme. We look forward to sharing further developments of this exciting project.

"As well as progressing its pegmatite projects, Bradda Head recently announced commencement of drilling at its Basin Project and a 2nd resource update in less than 12 months at its lithium in clay Basin project in Arizona. With almost 0.4Mt of LCE already in compliant resources Bradda Head now has the largest publicly announced lithium resource in Arizona and 2023 is expected to be yet another resource growth year for the Company."

Figure 1: San Domingo Overview map.

Figure 2: Phase 2 - Central Claim Block.

Figure 3: Central Claim Block - Jumbo and Lower Jumbo Overview

Figure 4: Jumbo cross-section

Figure 5: Lower Jumbo cross-section

Background

The first programme (Phases 1 and 2) completed in March 2023, was focussed on shallow drilling to help understand the structural controls at San Domingo. These shallow intersections help us interpret what may be present at greater depth similar to what is seen in comparable LCT (Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum) systems in Australia.

High-grade intersections of lithium mineralisation have been detected at shallow depths (from surface in some holes) in multiple locations across an area in the Northern Claim block and Central Claim block at San Domingo (see figures 2 and 3).

Indications so far, demonstrate the potential for deeper feeder systems as seen in other LCT systems.

Bradda completed a soil sampling programme covering its entire 23km2 pegmatite district in late February (assays pending) and along with an ongoing structural mapping programme, will be used to more accurately and efficiently define Phase 3 drill programme targets (due to start no later than Q3 2023). This will build on the Phase 1 and 2 results and interpretation, and will explore the potential at the c.99% of our claims at San Domingo that remain untested.

Assay results for the final c.20% of our 47 completed holes are pending and will be reported when received.

In 2022 Bradda completed a soil sampling survey covering c.11% or just under 3km2 of its 23km2 of pegmatite ground in Arizona, yielding highly prospective follow-up drill targets and a 3km trend on the area covered by the soil sampling (see PR dated 21 November2022) with the same elemental signatures that have been seen at known lithium mineralisation locations globally. The programme is now being expanded to cover the remaining 20km2 not extensively soil sampled, with contractors from Rangefront Geological Services.

The soil geochemistry suggests that the pegmatite swarm is largely of the LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) mineralisation type, the most significant for lithium deposits and what is commonly associated with economic occurrences of lithium and tantalum. LCT-type pegmatites are generally found in the Western Australian pegmatite district, like Tianqi and Albemarle's joint-venture Greenbushes lithium mine.

Initial results from the programme were announced on 6 February 2023 demonstrating the presence of multiple lithium bearing pegmatites. With the best result showing that BHL has intersected 31.85 meters at 1.60% Li2O in drill hole SD22-024 which includes 3.21 meters at 3.74% Li2O.

Bradda is proactively doing everything commercially possible to sample our entire pegmatite district to ensure follow-up drill programmes hit more high-priority targets and to continue to keep intersecting further lithium bearing pegmatites. Bradda has a 10,000m drill programme planned to start in the second half of 2023, using data from the wider soil sampling, current drilling, SRK pegmatite mapping and the upcoming structural mapping programme.

Previous surface sampling at named outcropping pegmatites in the San Domingo claim blocks returned individual sample grade highlights of:

Midnight Owl: 1.44% Li2O

Joker: 0.35% Li2O

White Ridge: 2.49% Li2O

Lower Jumbo: 1.62% Li2O

Sunrise: 0.67% Li2O

North Morning Star: 0.92% Li2O

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Head of North America at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 37 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Core samples were split on site and bagged with sample tracking tags. Samples were shipped by the company directly to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C., Canada where SGS prepped then analysed all samples using sodium peroxide fusion combined ICP-AES and ICP-MS, method GE_ICM90A50. Certified standards were inserted into the sample stream and reviewed by the QP. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

ENDS

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

As previously announced in a press release on 16 January 2022, the Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE.

The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Competent Person SRK

The Mineral Resource statement for the Basin Project was authored by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS who works for SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd, an independent mining consultancy. Mr. Pittuck has over 25 years' experience undertaking and reviewing Mineral Resource estimates and has worked on lithium clay estimates for over 5 years. Mr. Pittuck consents to the inclusion of the resources information in this press release and context in which they appear. Martin Pittuck is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101.

Reference is made to the report entitled "Independent technical report on the Basin and Wikieup Lithium clay projects, Arizona, USA" dated October 18, 2022 with an effective date of June 10, 2022 was prepared by Martin Pittuck, CEng, MIMMM, FGS, and Kirsty Reynolds MSci, PhD, FGS and reviewed by Nick Fox MSc, ACA, MIMMM. The Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website www.braddaheadltd.com.

Technical Glossary

Li2O Lithium Oxide pegmatite A pegmatite is an igneous rock showing a very coarse texture, with large interlocking crystals usually greater in size than 1 cm (0.4 in) and sometimes greater than 1 meter (3 ft). Most pegmatites are composed of quartz, feldspar, and mica, having a similar silicic composition to granite. However, rarer intermediate composition and mafic pegmatites are known. Spodumene Spodumene is a pyroxene mineral consisting of lithium aluminium inosilicate, LiAl(SiO3)2, and is a source of lithium. Spodumene contains 3.73% lithium. Lepidolite Lepidolite is a lilac-gray or rose-colored member of the mica group of minerals with chemical formula K(Li,Al)3(Al,Si,Rb)4O10(F,OH)2.[2][3] It is the most abundant lithium-bearing mineral[4] and is a secondary source of this metal. It is the major source of the alkali metal rubidium. Lepidolite contains 3.58% lithium.

The formula to convert lithium in parts per million (PPM) to lithium oxide is to multiply Li ppm times 2.1527, then is reported in percent.

Forward-Looking Statements

[1] Bradda Head is not relying on these historic numbers and are not considered NI43-101 compliant

