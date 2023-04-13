Juniper Research is pleased to announce that entries are now open for the Future Digital Awards for Smart Cities IoT Innovation 2023.

Since 2008, the Future Digital Awards have been awarded to tech companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative and innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience.

These awards aim to reward the most innovative vendors and solutions in the rapidly evolving smart cities IoT markets, as a renewed focus on sustainability drives further developments in this dynamic industry. This year's Smart Cities IoT Innovation awards cover the following categories:

IoT Innovation

Best IoT Security Platform (Platinum Gold)

Most Innovative Edge Computing Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best IoT Device Management Platform (Platinum Gold)

Smart Agriculture Solution Innovation (Platinum Gold)

eSIM Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Private Cellular Network Innovation (Platinum Gold)

Sustainability Smart City Innovation

Best Smart Traffic Management Solution (Platinum Gold)

Best Smart Parking Solution (Platinum Gold)

Innovation in Smart Urban Lighting (Platinum Gold)

Urban Smart Grid Innovation (Platinum Gold)

Best MaaS Platform (Platinum Gold)

Best Urban EV Charging Solution (Platinum Gold)

Most Innovative Urban Sustainability Project (Platinum Gold)

Carbon Reduction Innovation of the Year (Platinum)

Judges' Choice

While the rest of the awards focus on products and solutions, the Judges' Choice awards focus on the organisations driving true innovation in global smart city deployment.

Juniper Research Award for Urban Technology Leadership

Juniper Research Pathway to Net Zero Award

Entrants can apply for the awards here: https://www.juniperresearch.com/future-digital-awards/smart-cities-iot-innovation

Entries close on the 19th May 2023, before being assessed by Juniper Research's expert panel of analysts. The awards will be announced on the 21st June 2023.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

