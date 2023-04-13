Codestone Group Taps Chris Powell as CFO to Turbocharge Growth Plans

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Codestone Group, the powerhouse SAP, Microsoft, and CCH® Tagetik cloud technology consulting firm, has taken a major step towards its growth ambitions by naming Chris Powell as its new Chief Financial Officer.

A qualified Chartered Accountant and with over 30 years of financial experience, Chris has been Finance Director and CFO across several organisations, from small start-ups to large FTSE 200 corporates and almost exclusively in leveraged businesses. His extensive career includes working for businesses in the IT Services sector similar to Codestone, including NAV People, an implementation specialist also backed by Codestone investor FPE. Chris' IT Service industry experience, broad set of skills and key values means he can make a real difference to help achieve Codestone's accelerated growth.

Codestone is blazing a trail in the UK's cloud technology consulting space, working with companies of all sizes to propel their growth through cutting-edge digital ERP, EPM, BI & Analytics and Cloud IT solutions. With this appointment, the company is poised to take its expansion plans to the next level, under his strategic leadership of the Finance function. With a sharp focus on driving growth, Chris will ensure the company and its clients are empowered to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Jeremy Bucknell, Codestone co-founder and CEO says, "Chris' experience and obvious acumen complements our leadership team brilliantly and he has a vital role in helping the company grow and flourish. It's unusual to find a CFO with such a wide range of financial experience and key experience in our sector. Chris' strong belief in being a true partner across the business is something I know we will really benefit from."

"I'm excited to be part of the Codestone team and believe that good people drive success, which converts to satisfied customers and ultimately a successful business." explains Chris on his new appointment. "I really want to get involved as a business partner and look at the bigger picture. I'm looking forward to not only learning about the efficiencies of the business, but how the business can make a real difference."

For over 25 years, the Codestone Group has consistently pioneered modern ERP and cloud database technologies. Today, it is equity backed by FPE Capital and offers award-winning Cloud business technology consulting and delivery of SAP ERP, EPM, Financial Management and Advanced Analytics alongside CCH® Tagetik CPM and Microsoft Cloud IT solutions to growing SME, mid-market and large enterprises across the UK. With a combined 700+ customers and 2500+ projects, it is an SAP Partner of the Year for SAP Business One and SAP Cloud ERP in the UK and EMEA North, CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, and Microsoft Gold Partner. Delivering next-level cloud transformation projects with a beyond go live approach, its primary focus is on customer experience with a 24x7x365 client-first mindset and managed services offering - named recently UK Top 50 MSP. For more information, please visit https://www.codestone.net/

