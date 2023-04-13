Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.04.2023 | 08:06
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser

Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser

PR Newswire

London, April 12

13 April 2023

For Immediate Release

Everest Global plc

("EG" or the "Company")

Appointment of Financial Adviser

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP as Financial Advisers to the company.

For further information please contact the following:

Everest Global plc
Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director
+44 (0) 776 775 1787
+27 (0)84 6006 001
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Emily Staples
+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897
