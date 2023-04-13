Everest Global Plc - Appointment of Financial Adviser
London, April 12
13 April 2023
Everest Global plc
("EG" or the "Company")
Appointment of Financial Adviser
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Cairn Financial Advisers LLP as Financial Advisers to the company.
For further information please contact the following:
|Everest Global plc
Andy Sui, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Scott, Non-Executive Director
+44 (0) 776 775 1787
+27 (0)84 6006 001
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Emily Staples
+44 (0) 20 7213 0885 / +44 (0)20 7213 0897