Donnerstag, 13.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
13.04.2023 | 08:12
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Documents

PR Newswire

London, April 13


BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)


SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENTS: Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2022

Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:

  • Annual Report and Financial Statement for the year ended 31 December 2022
  • Form of Proxy (relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting)
  • Currency election form

These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

12 April 2023

