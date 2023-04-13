Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
13.04.23
08:06 Uhr
0,993 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9981,02809:45
Dow Jones News
13.04.2023 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 13-Apr-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

13 April 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 12 April 2023 it purchased a total of 85,674 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            55,674     30,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0080     GBP0.8900 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR0.9960     GBP0.8780 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0020     GBP0.8831

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 677,214,658 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
4,770      1.0040        XDUB     09:51:47      00027600019TRDU1 
9,252      1.0040        XDUB     09:51:47      00027600018TRDU1 
2,239      1.0000        XDUB     11:03:52      00027600180TRDU1 
155       1.0080        XDUB     11:41:57      00027600241TRDU1 
2,408      1.0080        XDUB     11:58:02      00027600389TRDU1 
2,410      1.0080        XDUB     11:58:02      00027600388TRDU1 
2,410      1.0080        XDUB     11:58:02      00027600387TRDU1 
2,423      1.0000        XDUB     12:28:02      00027600515TRDU1 
4,577      0.9980        XDUB     13:28:20      00027600808TRDU1 
1,330      0.9960        XDUB     13:28:49      00027600819TRDU1 
1,085      0.9960        XDUB     13:28:50      00027600820TRDU1 
919       1.0020        XDUB     14:31:45      00027601196TRDU1 
696       1.0020        XDUB     14:31:45      00027601195TRDU1 
743       1.0020        XDUB     14:31:45      00027601194TRDU1 
325       1.0020        XDUB     14:41:28      00027601273TRDU1 
2,377      1.0020        XDUB     14:41:28      00027601272TRDU1 
6,306      1.0000        XDUB     14:47:18      00027601312TRDU1 
518       1.0000        XDUB     14:47:18      00027601311TRDU1 
246       1.0000        XDUB     15:37:01      00027601544TRDU1 
2,228      1.0000        XDUB     15:37:01      00027601543TRDU1 
292       1.0000        XDUB     15:37:49      00027601551TRDU1 
1,543      1.0000        XDUB     15:38:48      00027601557TRDU1 
151       1.0000        XDUB     15:39:49      00027601559TRDU1 
140       1.0000        XDUB     15:39:51      00027601560TRDU1 
2,590      1.0020        XDUB     15:57:49      00027601647TRDU1 
1,251      1.0000        XDUB     16:07:39      00027601698TRDU1 
848       1.0000        XDUB     16:13:02      00027601764TRDU1 
1,442      1.0000        XDUB     16:13:02      00027601763TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
569       0.8900        XLON     09:02:09      00027599865TRDU1 
1,452      0.8900        XLON     09:02:09      00027599864TRDU1 
111       0.8900        XLON     09:42:02      00027600008TRDU1 
534       0.8900        XLON     09:44:11      00027600010TRDU1 
1,208      0.8900        XLON     09:44:11      00027600009TRDU1 
2,038      0.8840        XLON     09:51:47      00027600017TRDU1 
92        0.8860        XLON     11:58:03      00027600392TRDU1 
990       0.8860        XLON     11:58:03      00027600391TRDU1 
3,462      0.8860        XLON     11:58:03      00027600390TRDU1 
900       0.8860        XLON     11:58:03      00027600397TRDU1 
92        0.8780        XLON     13:28:25      00027600817TRDU1 
2,253      0.8780        XLON     13:28:25      00027600816TRDU1 
2,089      0.8820        XLON     13:39:59      00027600951TRDU1 
954       0.8790        XLON     14:31:11      00027601185TRDU1 
2,816      0.8800        XLON     15:16:48      00027601418TRDU1 
747       0.8800        XLON     15:16:48      00027601420TRDU1 
2,614      0.8800        XLON     15:16:48      00027601419TRDU1 
1,908      0.8800        XLON     15:37:01      00027601542TRDU1 
958       0.8830        XLON     16:19:18      00027601799TRDU1 
1,079      0.8830        XLON     16:19:18      00027601800TRDU1 
134       0.8830        XLON     16:23:52      00027601825TRDU1 
3,000      0.8830        XLON     16:23:52      00027601824TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  236430 
EQS News ID:  1606307 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606307&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
