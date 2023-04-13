Indonesia's PT PLN says it has started operating a 561 kW floating solar plant on the island of Java. The floating array, which is part of a larger 920 kW PV project under construction at the company's Gas and Steam Power Generation Complex, is expected to generate 1.4 million kWh a year.Indonesian state-owned utility PT PLN has started running a new floating PV plant in the Tambak Lorok area in the Indonesian coastal city of Semarang. With a peak capacity of 562 kW, the Tambak Lorok plant is operated by PLN subsidiary PLN Indonesia Power (PLN IP). PLN claims the installation is Indonesia's ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...