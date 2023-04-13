

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments Plc (OXIG.L), a high-tech products company, said on Thursday that it has appointed Richard Tyson as new Chief Executive Officer to succeed Ian Barkshire, who will retire after after serving the company for over 25 years.



Richard, CEO of TT Electronics since 2014, has a track record of successful business leadership in the technology sector spanning over three decades. Prior to his role at TT Electronics, Richard held senior roles at defence group Cobham.



'We are working with Richard and TT Electronics to agree the date he will commence in the role, and will make a further announcement in due course,' the company said in a statement.



