The French authorities selected 16 projects (58 MW) in the third round of rooftop PV tenders, at an average final price of €104 ($114.30)/MWh, up 15% from the September 2022 tender. The authorities selected seven ground-mounted projects, or 115 MW of capacity, at an average price of €82.2/MWh, up 20% from the last tender.From pv magazine France Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE), the French energy regulator, has published the results of the third tender round for ground-mounted and commercial and industrial rooftop installations. This last round of the French renewable energy tenders ...

