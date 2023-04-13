DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 57.5043
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44175768
CODE: AEME LN
ISIN: LU1437017350
