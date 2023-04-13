DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C) (GOVU LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.671

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7059518

CODE: GOVU LN

ISIN: LU1437016204

------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1437016204 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVU LN Sequence No.: 236500 EQS News ID: 1606549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606549&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2023 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)