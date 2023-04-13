DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXJ LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.0309
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 161607
CODE: PAXJ LN
ISIN: LU1220245556
