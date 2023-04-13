DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 12-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.5757
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9611978
CODE: STPU LN
ISIN: LU2018762653
