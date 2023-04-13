Viessmann's new sub-distribution system links various components and connects them to the power grid. Its Wallbox has a charging capacity of 11 kW (three-phase) and is equipped with a 7.5-meter "Type 2" charging cable.From pv magazine Germany Viessmann has integrated a Wallbox into its hybrid energy system, which features photovoltaics, battery storage, and a heat pump. The product has a charging capacity of 11 kW (three-phase) and is equipped with a 7.5-meter "Type 2" charging cable. An integrated Measurement Instruments Directive (MID) counter enables charging processes for company vehicles ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...