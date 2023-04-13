How many 400 W panels would The Empire have needed to keep the lights on in the Death Star, had Emperor Palpatine had an ESG audit to sign off? How many PV modules would Marty and Doc have needed to fix on the DeLorean to get the flux capacitor fired up? pv magazine and English solar installer Solar Fast are happy to provide the answers…With the race on to eliminate carbon emissions from the world's energy systems, solar power has long since been accepted as having made the transition from an energy source of the future to a mainstream option. But, with an eye on solar's history of deployment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...