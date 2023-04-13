Anzeige
13.04.2023 | 10:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (6/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Goodbye Kansas
Group AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of
four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, in connection to its
disclosure of a received order on January 19, 2023, breached Article 17 of the
EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") as the information was incorrect and thereby
did not enable a complete and correct assessment of it. The Company
consequently also breached item 4.1.1 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violation and,
taking into account how the violation misled the market and the time consumed
for the Company to correct the information, orders the Company to pay a fine of
four annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available
at:https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1134522
