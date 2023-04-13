

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation eased markedly in March to the lowest level in seven months, as initially estimated amid a sharp slowdown in energy costs, official data showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 7.4 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 8.7 percent rise in February, final data from Destatis revealed.



The latest inflation rate was in line with flash data published on March 30.



Energy product prices were only 3.5 percent more expensive compared to last year versus a 19.1 percent growth in February. A 16.1 percent plunge in fuel prices had a large impact on easing energy prices.



At the same time, food prices grew at a faster pace of 22.3 percent annually in March, largely driven by higher prices for dairy products and eggs.



Data showed that the prices of goods as a whole increased by 9.8 percent, and those for services rose by 4.8 percent.



Inflation based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, eased to 7.8 percent from 9.3 percent in the previous month, as estimated.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.8 percent, and the HICP moved up 1.1 percent. There was no change in figures compared with the previous estimate.



