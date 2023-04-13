Atropos Catbond fund surpasses USD 1 billion of assets under management, confirming SCOR Investment Partners' position as a leading player in the ILS segment.

PRESS RELEASE | April13, 2023 N° 03- 2023

Atropos Catbond fund surpasses USD 1 billion ofassets under management, confirmingSCOR Investment Partners' position as a leading player in the ILS segment.

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR Group, is proud to announce that its second flagship Insurance-Linked Securities ("ILS") fund, SCOR ILS Fund - Atropos Catbond Fund (« Atropos Catbond »), has surpassed USD 1 billion of assets under management. This milestone was reached in 2020 for Atropos fund. Incepted in 2013, Atropos Catbond invests solely in catastrophe bonds and offers a weekly valuation.

SCOR Investment Partners confirms its position as a leading player in the ILS segment with ILS assets under management of around USD 3.5 billion.

The ILS segment, and in particular catastrophe bonds, continues to present attractive investment opportunities with historically high expected yields resulting from buoyant ILS market conditions.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: "The asset class diversification feature, coupled with attractive pricing levels, have contributed to its expansion within investors. Our positioning based on transparency and resilient performance has naturally allowed us to benefit from this increase. Opportunities in this market remain numerous and we are proud to support its development."

- End -

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6.9 billion as of January 31, 2023. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.8 billion (including undrawn commitments).

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

