Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGQX | ISIN: FR0010411983 | Ticker-Symbol: SDRC
Tradegate
13.04.23
12:30 Uhr
22,820 Euro
-0,040
-0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOR SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOR SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,83022,84012:52
22,83022,84012:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2023 | 11:10
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atropos Catbond fund surpasses USD 1 billion of assets under management, confirming SCOR Investment Partners' position as a leading player in the ILS segment.

PRESS RELEASE | April13, 202303- 2023

Atropos Catbond fund surpasses USD 1 billion ofassets under management, confirmingSCOR Investment Partners' position as a leading player in the ILS segment.

SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR Group, is proud to announce that its second flagship Insurance-Linked Securities ("ILS") fund, SCOR ILS Fund - Atropos Catbond Fund (« Atropos Catbond »), has surpassed USD 1 billion of assets under management. This milestone was reached in 2020 for Atropos fund. Incepted in 2013, Atropos Catbond invests solely in catastrophe bonds and offers a weekly valuation.

SCOR Investment Partners confirms its position as a leading player in the ILS segment with ILS assets under management of around USD 3.5 billion.

The ILS segment, and in particular catastrophe bonds, continues to present attractive investment opportunities with historically high expected yields resulting from buoyant ILS market conditions.

Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, comments: "The asset class diversification feature, coupled with attractive pricing levels, have contributed to its expansion within investors. Our positioning based on transparency and resilient performance has naturally allowed us to benefit from this increase. Opportunities in this market remain numerous and we are proud to support its development."

- End -

For more information, please contact Louis Bourrousse, Head of Business Development, +33 1 58 44 78 62, lbourrousse@scor.com

About SCOR Investment Partners

Financing the sustainable development of societies, together.

SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des Marches financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around seven management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Direct Real Estate, Real Estate Loans, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 6.9 billion as of January 31, 2023. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 18.8 billion (including undrawn commitments).

Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com

This advertising communication, intended exclusively for journalists and professionals of the press and media, is produced for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, invitation, or recommendation to purchase any service or investment product.

Before making any final investment decision, you must read all regulatory documents of the Fund, available free of charge upon request, from the Sales & Marketing teamof SCOR Investment Partners SE.

Attachment

  • SCOR IP_PR_2023 04_AuM Atropos Catbond (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fb94f7b9-cb3e-49b2-906b-0ad2f5c66b7f)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.