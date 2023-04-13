Generac says its new zero-emissions SBE line of stationary storage systems will be available in capacities ranging from 200 kWh to 1,000 kWh.From pv magazine USA Generac Industrial Power, the Wisconsin-based power generation unit of Generac Power Systems, has unveiled its zero-emissions SBE series of stationary battery energy storage systems (BESS) for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications. The SBE series pairs with on-site solar as well as with Generac's line of gas and diesel generators for resilience during power outages. Available in energy capacities ranging from 200 kWh to 1,000 ...

