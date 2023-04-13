

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were flat to slightly lower on Thursday after data showed a small build in U.S. crude oil stocks.



Worries about a U.S. recession and much uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign also weighed on prices, while strong exports data from China helped cap the overall downside.



Benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 0.2 percent to $87.17 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.1 percent at $83.16.



A report from the Energy Information Administration showed that crude oil inventories crept up by 0.6 million barrels last week compared to expectations for a decrease of 0.6 million barrels.



U.S. inflation rate eased to 5 percent in March, the lowest rise in almost 2 years, but many economists said they still expect the Fed to raise rates by another quarter point early next month.



Elsewhere, China exports posted a surprise growth in March, while imports continued to fall, albeit slowly, as foreign trade gained strength following the relaxation of the zero COVID policy.



Exports expanded 14.8 percent on a yearly basis in March, the General Administration of Customs reported earlier today. This was the first growth in six months.



Moreover, the annual growth was more than double the 6.8 percent increase logged in the first two months of the year.



On the other hand, imports logged an annual fall of 1.4 percent - slower than economists' forecast of 5.0 percent decrease as well as the 10.2 percent contraction seen in the January to February period.



