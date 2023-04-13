New Zealand renewables company Lodestone Energy's plans to develop an initial suite of five large-scale solar farms with a combined generation capacity of more than 365 GWh per annum has reached another milestone with construction beginning on the second of the projects.From pv magazine Australia Lodestone Energy has commenced construction of the 32 MW Edgecumbe Solar Farm after announcing it has reach financial close on the project being developed in the Bay of Plenty Region on New Zealand's North Island. The Edgecumbe Solar Farm, being built near the town of the same name, will comprise approximately ...

