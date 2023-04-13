

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production grew at a faster pace in February underpinned by increases across all sub-sectors, Eurostat reported Thursday.



Industrial production posted a monthly growth of 1.5 percent after rising 1.0 percent in January. This was the second consecutive increase in output. Production was forecast to grow again by 1.0 percent in February.



Production of intermediate goods and energy gained 1.1 percent each. Capital goods production advanced 2.2 percent and durable goods output gained 0.2 percent. Output of consumer goods moved up 1.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production logged a faster growth of 2.0 percent after January's 0.9 percent increase. Economists had forecast an annual increase of 1.5 percent.



The EU27 industrial production climbed 1.4 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 2.1 percent in February.



