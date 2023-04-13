Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
WKN: A2PG87 | ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 | Ticker-Symbol: 24W5
Frankfurt
13.04.23
08:26 Uhr
111,00 Euro
-5,00
-4,31 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERGUSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERGUSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,00116,0014:18
ACCESSWIRE
13.04.2023 | 12:50
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN ORDINARY SHARES OF 10p EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further detail.

POSP award

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,868

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£101.15

846

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£85,572.90

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-04-12; UTC time

2. 2023-04-12; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSP award

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Victoria Morrissey

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Marketing Officer

b)

Initial/Amendment notification

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ferguson plc

b)

LEI

213800DU1LGY3R2S2X42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43

b)

Nature of the transaction

1. The vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

2. The disposal of shares stemming from the vesting of conditional shares granted in June 2021 under the Ferguson Group Ordinary Share Plan 2019

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1. Vesting

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.00

1,964

2. Disposal

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£101.15

843

GBP - British Pound

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1. Vesting

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£0.00

2. Disposal

Volume(s)

Price(s)

Not applicable

£85,269.45

e)

Date of the transaction

1. 2023-04-12; UTC time

2. 2023-04-12; UTC time

f)

Place of the transaction

1. Outside a Trading Venue

2. London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Kate McCormick, Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 118 927 3827

April 13, 2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749024/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
