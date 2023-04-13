The Global Leader in Men's Grooming Expands its International Sports Marketing Portfolio, Signing on with SV Wehen Wiesbaden of Germany's 3. Liga

MANSCAPED, the leading men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, continues to grow its global roster of sports partnerships with German Football ClubSV Wehen Wiesbaden. As a renowned sports marketing engine in its own right, MANSCAPED will bring a whole new edge to the competition as the nearly 100-year-old football club fights for a spot in the Bundesliga 2 division.

"It is crucial to partner with sports organizations that have a strong presence in their respective regions, and SV Wehen Wiesbaden maintains such a solid reputation and reach in Germany and beyond. We're excited to see the club rapidly rising through the ranks thanks to their tremendous players and loyal fans, and to now play a small part in this growth," said Lucas Coyle, Senior Partnerships Manager at MANSCAPED. "We're in the midst of an undoubtedly thrilling season and look forward to embedding the MANSCAPED brand into the SV Wehen Wiesbaden community and all-around hype."

"As a club in the 3. Liga in Germany, we are really excited to realize the partnership with an international player like MANSCAPED. From the beginning of my exchange with Lucas, I felt compelled to find the perfect activations between SV Wehen Wiesbaden and MANSCAPED to create a unique and successful partnership," said Alf Mintzel, former professional player of SV Wehen Wiesbaden and now Head of Partnerships of the club. "We are a rapidly growing club in the middle of Germany with a solid leadership and the big goal of making the move to the 2. Bundesliga this season. So let's go and save balls together for the win.

"We from Wehen Wiesbaden also want to thank Moritz Ernst, CEO from ERNST+CO Sportmarketing for connecting us."

The partnership will be unveiled Saturday, April 15th, in SV Wehen Wiesbaden's home stadium, Brita Arena, located in the coveted city of Wiesbaden just outside of Frankfurt. As the club races towards promotion, MANSCAPED will be showing its support with LED presence, a permanent placement on the team's website landing page, as well as digital activations. Additional integrations include an exclusive presentation of after-match statistics and a fun storytelling feature with the players. All of Germany will have the opportunity to cheer on the team as each game will be available on Free to Air TV for anyone who wants to tune in to the magic.

In 2021, MANSCAPED announced its first German partnership alongside professional handball club Füchse Berlin amid a heated season of Bundesliga Handball, the country's top league and most watched handball competition in the world.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eight million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED's collection is available globally in 39 countries via DTC and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Walgreens, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, and Tesco in Ireland. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr and YouTube.

About SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Since its founding in 1926, SV Wehen Wiesbaden has gone through a variety of stages, making it from village club to the professional ranks over the course of the 2000s. With 485 games in the 3rd league, SVWW is the record holder in Germany's third-highest division and is fighting for promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga this season. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

