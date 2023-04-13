Anzeige
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 13

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 12 April 2023 were:

597.83p Capital only
602.67p Including current year income

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 6th April
2023, the Company has 100,872,948 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,336,916
shares held in Treasury.

3.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
