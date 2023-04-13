

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar was lower against its major counterparts during the European session on Thursday, as a bigger than expected slowdown in consumer inflation strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve's hiking cycle may be nearing its end.



U.S. inflation eased to 5 percent in March, below expectations of 5.2 percent, and down from 6.0 percent in February.



The minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed that several policymakers favoured pausing rate increases to determine the effects of the banking sector turmoil.



However, they consequently decided it would be appropriate to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points in light of elevated inflation and the strength of the recent economic data.



Markets are pricing in a 66.5% chance that the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.



U.S. produce price index and weekly jobless claims numbers are due out later today, while retail sales data is scheduled for release on Friday.



The greenback touched 0.8900 against franc, its lowest level since February 2021. If the greenback drops further, it may find support around the 0.87 area.



The greenback dropped to more than a 2-month low of 1.1025 against the euro and a 9-day low of 1.2525 against the pound, from its early highs of 1.0976 and 1.2477, respectively. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 1.12 against the euro and 1.27 against the pound.



The greenback weakened to an 8-day low of 0.6735 against the aussie, 3-day low of 0.6244 against the kiwi and near a 2-month low of 1.3393 against the loonie, off its early highs of 0.6685, 0.6203 and 1.3448, respectively. The greenback is seen finding support around 0.69 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.30 against the loonie.



The greenback reversed from an early high of 133.37 against the yen and edged down to 132.89. The greenback is likely to challenge support around the 121.00 level.



U.S. PPI for March and weekly jobless claims data are due in the New York session.



