Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Grows Model Lineup By Announcing All-New 28-Foot Dual Console Boat Model

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today unveiled the designs for its all-new 280 Dual Console Go Fish X (GFX). "The 280 DC GFX is the latest entry in the Company's product lineup," explains Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "We have seen the popularity of our 28-foot Center Console grow over the past couple of years and we are excited offer a new style of boat that will appeal to both families and fishers alike."

Following a classic dual console layout, the 280 DC GFX utilizes all of its 9-foot 6-inch beam creating a wide U-shaped lounge seating area in the front of the boat. "Our new 280 DC GFX provides a large seating capacity that can fit the whole family and more," states Visconti. "Our power catamaran's wide beam allows for a dual console configuration with roomy ergonomics perfect for socializing." According to the Company, the 280 DC GFX will also boast beautifully upholstered seating and bolsters throughout while still allowing for 360 degrees of fishability. Moreover, the helm is clean and clear, with a tempered and curved glass wraparound windshield that provides access to the bow through a hinged middle panel. Fitted with either twin 250 HP or twin 300 HP outboard motors, the 280 DC GFX will offer owners a variety of amenities for an all-day fishing excursion or a casual day of entertaining on the water.

Twin Vee has succeeded with its dual console boats and 28-foot GFX in the past, as industry publications have recognized both for their best-in-class design. In January 2022, Boat Trader, one of America's largest online boating marketplaces, lauded the Company's twenty-four-foot Dual Console GFX as one of the seven best power catamarans in 2022. Likewise, in March 2022, Motor Boat & Yachting named Twin Vee's 280 GFX the best powercat center console under 30 feet. "We haven't rested on our laurels since that recognition and have worked hard to refine our designs even further," remarks Visconti. "Our team has implemented new levels of features and versatility in our new 280 DC GFX that will excite our customers and broaden our brand appeal."

According to Visconti, Twin Vee remains committed to bringing new models, like the 280 DC GFX, to market. "We are continuing to grow Company's product line so that we may introduce as many boaters, anglers, families, and marine enthusiasts to Twin Vee as possible. We look forward to bringing the performance, stability, and fuel efficiency that our 28-footer is known for and combining it with the incredible crossover functionality of a dual console boat."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company's plans to offer the all-new 280 Dual Console Go Fish X (GFX), the new 280 DC GFX appealing to both families and fishers alike, the 280 DC GFX boasting beautifully upholstered seating and bolsters throughout while still allowing for 360 degrees of fishability, the 280 DC GFX having a clean and clear helm, with a tempered and curved glass wraparound windshield that provides access to the bow through a hinged middle panel, and either twin 250 HP or twin 300 HP outboard motors, implementing new levels of features and versatility in the Company's new 280 DC GFX that will excite its customers and broaden its brand appeal, continuing to grow Company's product line and bringing the performance, stability, and fuel efficiency that the Company's 28-footer is known for and combining it with the crossover functionality of a dual console boat. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to bring to market and manufacture the new 280 DC GFX as planned, the Company's ability to market the new 280 DC GFX to both families and fishers alike, the Company's ability to excite its customers and broaden its brand appeal implementing new levels of features and versatility in the 280 DC GFX, the Company's ability to continue to grow its product line, the Company's ability to bring the performance, stability, and fuel efficiency that its 28-footer is known for and combine it with the crossover functionality of a dual console boat, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748933/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-Grows-Model-Lineup-By-Announcing-All-New-28-Foot-Dual-Console-Boat-Model