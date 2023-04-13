Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced that it will disclose its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Sensata's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share. The Company will pay this second quarter 2023 dividend on May 24, 2023, to shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023.

After the release of its financial results, Sensata will host a live conference call and webcast on April 25 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business performance. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://investors.sensata.com.

Investors can also listen to the earnings call live via telephone by dialing 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411 and referencing the Sensata Q1 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. A replay of the call will be available until May 2, 2023. To access the replay dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 7090167.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

