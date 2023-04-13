Putting patients first - Ada Health lines up with Jefferson Health to help enhance care access for patients

Jefferson Health will use Ada's AI-powered symptom assessment and care navigation platform across its care network to give patients an even more personal care experience.

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health, Inc. ('Ada'), a global digital health company focused on improving human health at scale, today announces a new collaboration with Jefferson Health, Greater Philadelphia's largest health system comprised of 18 hospitals and more than 50 outpatient facilities across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

At Jefferson Health, it is a top priority to ensure that every patient can access the right care at the right time for their acuity and risks. Personal needs play a fundamental role in improving patient satisfaction and driving the best care outcomes. Regarded for innovation, quality, and patient safety, Jefferson Health aims to further enhance the care experience by deploying Ada's AI-powered symptom assessment and care navigation technology across its entire network as part of a digital front door initiative.

Through the initiative, Ada's clinically-rich technology will be available via Jefferson's website, apps, and patient portal, providing a trusted and personalized entry point to in-person and virtual services across its health system. Available 24/7 in English and Spanish, Ada improves health equity by enabling Jefferson patients to expedite access to appropriate care from the comfort and safety of their own homes, as well as breaking down language barriers for Spanish-speaking patients. Clinicians will also be able to securely access a clinical handover report via their Epic electronic patient record, saving time, helping them consider additional information in their diagnosis, and improving the patient-doctor conversation.

Built and managed by a team of doctors and technology experts over more than 10 years, Ada comprises world-class AI-based symptom assessment and acuity-specific care navigation to help patients better understand their symptoms and make more informed decisions about their health. Ada's technology consistently demonstrates industry-leading levels of accuracy and safety and is already available to millions of patients across North America. Ada's AI-based symptom assessment and care navigation platform covers 10,000 symptoms and risk factors, and 3,600 conditions linked to 31,000 ICD-10 codes, including mental health, pregnancy, rare diseases, and pediatrics. Ada will support Jefferson's aim to provide services centered around all of their patients and help improve efficiency, costs, and satisfaction.

"This exciting project with Jefferson Health is all about putting the patient first. Improving access, empowering patients, and streamlining journeys to appropriate care with the goals of enabling better outcomes, a better experience and greater patient satisfaction," said Dr. Claire Novorol, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of Ada Health. "Ada's clinical intelligence and trusted advice will provide patients across Jefferson's network with the means to better understand their health concerns and access appropriate care options aligned with their needs."

Dr. Edmund deAzevedo Pribitkin, MD, MBA, Chief Physician Executive for Jefferson Health added, "Patients live increasingly digital lives, and so integrating digital care navigation platforms lowers the barrier to entry for care while improving operational efficiency. Incorporating this technology into our digital front door will allow us to provide a more personalized patient experience and improve access to care services for those who need them most."

Additionally, Ada and Jefferson plan to undertake joint research into how digital tools like this can support detection and prevention of long-term conditions and support value-based care.

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists, and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver more effective care. The company works with leading health providers, organizations, and governments to carry out this vision. Used by millions of people around the world, Ada is setting new standards for AI in healthcare.

Ada Health's technology is used by a number of leading health systems around the world. Our product features include:

Symptom assessment - 'Ada Assess'

Care navigation - 'Ada Connect'

Integrated clinical assessment report or PDF - 'Ada Handover'

Single Sign-on (SSO) - ' Ada ID '

' Data dashboards - 'Ada Insights

Medical platform, including Ada's core medical AI and medical knowledge, inc. rare, mental health, pregnancy, and pediatrics

core medical AI and medical knowledge, inc. rare, mental health, pregnancy, and pediatrics Integrations (SDKs and FHIR)

Ada also provides the world's #1 symptom assessment app across 150 countries.

