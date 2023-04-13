

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Thursday said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for the company's KEYTRUDA in combination with chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. KEYTRUDA is already approved in the U.S to treat locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma.



Merck said that the sBLA is based on data from the KEYNOTE-859 study, in which KEYTRUDA plus chemotherapy showed significant overall survival benefit in patients who were human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) negative.



A decision from the FDA is expected on December 16.



