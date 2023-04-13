Yingli is offering six versions of its 108-cell Panda 3.0 PRO modules, with power outputs ranging from 410 W to 435 W and efficiencies ranging from 21.0% to 22.28%.Yingli Solar has unveiled new bifacial n-type TOPCon solar modules for rooftop applications. "Using lighter materials and frames, Panda 3.0 Pro 108 cell has advantages of lightness and easy installation in addition to high power, high efficiency, high bifaciality, and high reliability," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. "The product is more suitable for residential power plants and other distributed power plants." The 108-cell ...

