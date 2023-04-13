DJ OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-Apr-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE® US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD)

DEALING DATE: 12/04/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1095.1800

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1600038

CODE: UCAP

ISIN: LU1079841513 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCAP

