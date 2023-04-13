PayQuicker Wins Business of Beauty Brands to Streamline Payouts to Distributors

Largest payout provider to direct selling organizations PayQuicker partners with MeAmora and GXVE Beauty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, today announced two new retail beauty clients who are making their mark on the direct selling industry: MeAmora , the U.K.-based brand that is delivering at-home beauty experiences, and GXVE Beauty , the makeup brand by Gwen Stefani.

"As we see a wave of big retail brands exploring direct selling opportunities, we are happy to serve as a partner with years of experience supporting clients in direct selling, and to bring the strength of our platform to streamline payouts to their salesforce, vendors and suppliers to ultimately empower further momentum," said Crystal Holtzendorff, Vice President of Global Sales at PayQuicker. "We are proud that these brands have recognized our notoriety in the space, and are eager to support them as they scale globally."

These brands selected PayQuicker's award-winning platform to streamline commission-based payments to their brand ambassadors. PayQuicker stood out for its tenure in the direct selling space, its specialized experience with global retail and beauty brands and the strength of its secure, instant payout platform. PayQuicker's API will enable MeAmora and GXVE Beauty to white-label a secure instant payout experience under their own brand to deliver payments to payee-owned insured bank accounts. These accounts are linked to a debit card, and funds are available for spending instantly and flexibly, through a plastic or virtual card that can be loaded to mobile wallets like Apple Pay, peer-to-peer apps like PayPal and can be withdrawn via ATMs.

"We are thrilled to bring MeAmora to market, a brand with a big heart. Working with PayQuicker was a natural choice, as their experience in bringing streamlined and secure payments to valued brand representatives is unmatched," said Ashley Ferguson, General Manager at MeAmora.

"We hold ourselves to a high standard of service to both our customers and our brand ambassadors, which is why working with an esteemed payments partner like PayQuicker was a natural choice," said Adam Rekrut, CFO at GXVE Beauty.

Having sent billions of dollars in commission payments to distributors in over 200 countries, PayQuicker has ranked as the #1 commission payout solution by Social Selling News and has been recognized as Direct Selling Association's Partner of the Year in both the U.S. and Canada. Stemming from this success, PayQuicker is now leveraging its tailored payout solutions to support a wider range of diverse industries .

