DroneUp and Doosan Mobility Innovation Testing New Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology for Drones

Partnership initiated for collaboration on and testing of new technology that could greatly increase drone flight time and reduce carbon emissions to zero

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / DroneUp, LLC , a leading autonomous drone delivery platform and drone services provider, today announced that it has agreed to test new hydrogen fuel cell technology created by Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI), a South Korean based company. The DMI and DroneUp agreement was first initiated in October 2022 and is focused on testing and optimizing a reliable system suitable for scalable operational needs.

DMI is a world leader in designing and developing hydrogen fuel power systems for small Uncrewed Aerial Systems (sUAS). DMI's hydrogen fuel cell technology yields 3-to-1 energy density characteristics when compared to lithium battery powered drones. This new technology greatly increases drone flight time to 2-5 hours, depending on several factors like payload weight and weather. In addition to the increased flight time, the new hydrogen technology being tested also has environmental sustainability benefits. Carbon emissions are reduced to "zero" and the only by-product created from the battery technology is drops of water. As DroneUp scales its commercial drone operation in verticals such as delivery, inspection, commercial real-estate, and more, it is critical to identify new technologies that will help advance that mission. The testing of DMI's hydrogen fuel cell power packs to increase flight time while reducing carbon emissions will help both companies advance their efforts along with eventually offering new advanced options for the entire drone industry.

"The technology industry evolves incredibly quickly and the drone industry evolves even faster," said John Vernon, CTO of DroneUp. "It is absolutely critical we explore new technology like this and continue testing and validating how it can help us move forward. This collaboration is really interesting because it addresses two major aspects to commercial drone services, increasing flight time and reducing carbon emissions. We're really excited to see the results from this as it could be a significant game-changer for the industry."

About Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI)

DMI is a world leader in designing and developing hydrogen fuel power systems for small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUAS). Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) is a 100% invested company by Doosan Corporation a subsidiary company of Doosan Corporation and focuses on the mobile applications of fuel cell technology. DMI is heavily investing in UAV applications to enable reliable long-endurance flight and accelerate the growth of the UAV industry.

About DroneUp

DroneUp is a drone flight services provider with drone delivery and drone technology solutions focused on the future of drone services, providing intelligent access to airspace, automation innovation, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, and a commitment to safety.

For more information: https://www.droneup.com

DroneUp Media Contact:

Jason Ouellette

Escalate PR

DroneUp@EscalatePR.com

SOURCE: DroneUp







View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748890/DroneUp-and-Doosan-Mobility-Innovation-Testing-New-Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Technology-for-Drones