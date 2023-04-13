Innovation Refunds Earns SOC 2-Compliance Designation Under AICPA Standard

DES MOINES, IA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Innovation Refunds, a company dedicated to helping American small and medium-sized businesses access funding, has earned System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 designation. A leading standard for companies handling sensitive data, SOC 2 requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures. Following a rigorous third-party assessment and technical audit by Alchemi Advisory, PC, Innovation Refunds was validated as a trusted provider.

"Innovation Refunds' focus on strong internal controls is evident in its completion of this milestone for the company," says Gary Pennington, Partner at Alchemi Advisory, PC. "The successful completion of this audit is a testament to Innovation Refunds integrity, accountability, and its commitment to its customers."

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountant (AICPA), the SOC 2 compliance framework specifies five "trust service principles" for managing customer data, security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"We're very proud to be designated SOC 2 compliant," said Innovation Refunds Founder and CEO Howard Makler. "Nothing matters more to us than managing customer data securely, and with integrity. We work hard every day to ensure we meet this important AICPA designation."

Innovation Refunds connects small and medium-sized businesses with our network of independent and licensed tax attorneys, accountants, and other tax professionals to help eligible businesses apply for and receive government incentives such as the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). The ERC program was created by Congress to help qualifying small and medium-sized businesses survive through the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, Innovation Refunds has helped more than 16,000+ US businesses access more than $4 billion in ERC funds.

Innovation Refunds intends to apply its experience, business insights, and discipline to continue to help small businesses grow and thrive by facilitating access to other government funding and grant programs, Makler said. As the founder of several small businesses himself, Makler said he understands how important it is that Innovation Refunds operates responsibly and with integrity.

"We have our operations and data security procedures reviewed by third parties to assure our customers that we take their data and their business seriously," Makler said. "SOC 2 compliance is further evidence that Innovation Refunds does things the right way when it comes to supporting small- and midsized businesses, the companies that are the backbone of the American economy."

