Covia's Commitment to Community Investment

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Covia

Covia, Thursday, April 13, 2023, Press release picture

The strength of Covia is fundamentally rooted in our people and the relationships they create with the communities that they live and work in by investing time, talent, and financial resources. To build an engaging, thriving workplace, Covia makes community engagement a priority.

Covia's comprehensive community engagement and philanthropic initiatives are overseen by The Covia Foundation, established to formalize our approach to operating as a responsible corporate citizen. The Foundation governs our Community Investment Policy, which guides charitable contributions and volunteerism. Supported by the Community Investment Policy, initiatives are organized under four key pillars where Covia can have the greatest impact:

  • Health and Wellness
  • Education
  • Environment
  • Social Equality

Each pillar represents an area of significance to Covia's communities, Team Members, and other stakeholders.

Other ways the Community Investment Policy encourages Team Members to give back:

  • 24 hours of annual paid volunteer time;
  • Matching gift program up to $1,000 annually; and
  • Providing grants to tax-exempt organizations where Covia Team Members volunteer at least 20 hours of their personal time and talent

For full details about The Covia Foundation, please see the Positive Social Impact of Covia's 2021 ESG Report (https://www.coviacorp.com/esg/positive-social-impact/).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Covia on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Covia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/covia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Covia

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749054/Covias-Commitment-to-Community-Investment

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
