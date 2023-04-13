Canadian Tire: Return to Sport: Rising Costs the Main Barrier to Sport Access for Canadian Kids

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / COVID-19 has had far-reaching and long-lasting impact on sports and recreation across Canada. In 2020 the impact was immediately felt, as research showed Canadian kids lost over 277 million hours of sport participation1. While last year 19% of parents reported their children participating in more sport-up seven points from 2021-complicating factors from the long wake of the pandemic, including a new economic reality, show we are not yet back on the path to normalcy.

A New Financial World

44% of parents say they cannot afford to register their children for organized sports

81% of sport programmers say their operational costs have increased

27% of parents say that inflation and the rising cost of living made it less likely for them to enroll their kids in organized sports

62% of sports organizations say the current economic situation has led to reduced sign-up rates for their programming

This economic impact is felt most acutely by our kids, with 4 in 10 parents continuing to report adverse effects on their children like reduced activity, including signs of being less physically fit (42%), and feelings of loss, resentment (38%) and anxiety (41%).

Despite this, the financial roadblocks are proving insurmountable. While 70% of parents agree organized sport offers a great experience for their children, 44% say they cannot afford registration.

"We are newcomers [to the] country and for now can only afford free sport activities."

- Parent/Caregiver Survey Respondent

"I really want to register my children in organized sports programming especially on the weekend for their mental health and wellbeing, but I can't due to the prices."

- Parent/Caregiver Survey Respondent

We Can Build Back Better, Together

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities (Jumpstart) heard the call from parents that sport programs are expensive and that fees need to be lowered. The reasons behind this trend, and the barriers that it poses, are at the heart of the 2023 State of Sport Report.

Download the Report (PDF)

Jumpstart actively helps remove financial barriers to sport at the grassroots level, working to rebuild community sport and ensure a more inclusive, equitable environment for Canada's youth. Since 2005, Jumpstart has helped more than 3 million kids get into sport and play.

In 2022, Jumpstart committed to building back sport better. The charity:

Provided more than 29,000 Individual Child Grants, helping families in need pay for registration costs

Dispersed 1,255 Community Development Grants to support 788 community sport and recreation organizations across Canada

Built 24 new inclusive playgrounds and multi-sport courts across Canada - totalling 275,000 sq. ft.

Partnered with Classroom Champions to bring free social and emotional resources to the Jumpstart community, including inspiring lessons from well-known Canadian athletes

to bring free social and emotional resources to the Jumpstart community, including inspiring lessons from well-known Canadian athletes Continued to champion girls in sport with the launch of Play to Lead, while funding programming for more than 3,000 girls across the country

Where We Go From Here

The 2023 Jumpstart Return to Sport Report is the third and final report analyzing and understanding the impact of COVID-19 on youth athletics, sport, and recreation. Produced in partnership with Ipsos and Jumpstart's academic advisory panel, it's a deep dive into understanding what exactly the state of sport is in Canada-and what we can do to improve. Together, we can provide much-needed opportunities for kids to realize the transformational benefits of sport and play.

