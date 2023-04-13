Securities Lawyer and Capital Markets Expert, Named CEO of Faster

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / 2757953 Ontario Inc. (dba Faster and Faster.ca) ("Faster" or the "Company") - the Toronto-based fintech leader operating as Faster is pleased to announce the appointment of Andra Enescu as CEO of the Company.

Ms. Enescu brings a wealth of legal, public and private company experience, as well as capital markets expertise, to her new role. With a deep understanding of business and commercial finance, Ms. Enescu is an accomplished and proven change agent with international experience in facilitating M&A transactions, structuring and developing scalable frameworks in emerging industries, and skilled in capital raising.

Faster is at a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory as the company plans to list with the Canadian Securities Exchange "CSE". The addition of Ms. Enescu as CEO is a critical step forward in achieving this important milestone.

Ms. Enescu stated, "I am thrilled to join the talented team at Faster and lead the company through this exciting phase of growth. I look forward to working closely with the team and the board to build on the company's success and realize its full potential."

The Faster Board of Directors is equally excited about Ms. Enescu's appointment. Paul Haber, Director and Board member of Faster, added, "Andra is a highly skilled and experienced leader with a deep understanding of capital markets and securities law. Her expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive Faster's growth and expansion."

With Andra at the helm, Faster is well-positioned to continue its mission of empowering small businesses with the financial tools they need to succeed.

Faster

Faster specializes in payment technology allowing businesses to accept electronic forms of payment namely Interac, Mastercard, Visa and American Express with faster settlement times including weekends and holidays. The solutions offered by Faster includes a feature rich payment terminal, a free cloud based mobile business account and a free commercial debit Mastercard linked to [a user's] cloud account for business purchases and expenses. The sign up and onboarding process takes less than 2 minutes.

For further information please visit Faster.ca or contact our team at info@faster.ca.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

