WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824
Berlin
13.04.23
16:15 Uhr
0,548 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
13.04.2023
Concordia Maritime AB (publ) releases the Annual Report for 2022

Concordia Maritime's Annual Report for 2022 in Swedish is now available at www.concordiamaritime.com.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The full Annual Report, which also includes Concordia Maritime's Sustainability Report, is available to download as a PDF document. The English translation of the Annual Report will be published 3 May 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 4 May 2023.

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 15.30 CEST on 13 April 2023.

For more information, please contact:
Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3750124/1982775.pdf

Concordia Maritime Annual Report 2022 (Swedish)

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/i/concordia-maritime-annual-report-2022-cover-page,c3166576

Concordia Maritime Annual Report 2022 cover page

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3750124/b9cfee2319ccb792.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230413

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordia-maritime-ab-publ-releases-the-annual-report-for-2022-301796862.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
