Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 935409 | ISIN: SE0000375115 | Ticker-Symbol: MLT
Tradegate
11.04.23
16:12 Uhr
21,760 Euro
+0,500
+2,35 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MYCRONIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MYCRONIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,28021,42016:30
21,28021,38016:32
PR Newswire
13.04.2023 | 16:18
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mycronic AB: Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2023. The presentation will be held on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on April 27, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. and will, together with the presentation slides, be available on Mycronic's website, www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development will present the company's development. The presentation can be followed by webcast. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website, www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:
Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on April 13, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10432/3750489/1982885.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-mycronics-q1-2023-301796873.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.