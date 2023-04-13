Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Midsummer AB is removed (217/23)

On February 24, 2023, the shares in Midsummer AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On April 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had received consent from the Company's noteholders to amend the terms and conditions for its outstanding green notes MID 001 which inter alia included an extension of the maturity of the green notes with three years. On April 11, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had received a grant payment of MSEK 73.4. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Midsummer AB (MIDS, ISIN code SE0011281757, order book ID 156613). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.