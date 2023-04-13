Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV announces that it has received the following transparency notification on April 11, 2023:
- Transparency notification from Public Sector Pension Investment Board/PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
1. Summary of the notification
Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported in a notification dated April 11, 2023 that on April, 6, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the threshold of 10.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On April 6, 2023, Public Sector Pension Investment Board (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 20,787,122 shares with voting rights, representing 8.89% of the total number of shares issued by the company (233,846,153), versus 12.14 (28,387,122 shares) in the previous notification dated October 4, 2021.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights and downward crossing of a threshold.
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Public Sector Pension Investment
1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard West, Suite 1400
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd
10 Bressenden Place 8th Floor London SW1E 5DH
Date on which the threshold is crossed
6 April 2023
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
10%
Denominator
233,846,153
Notified details
A) Voting rights
Previous
After the transaction
# of voting
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to
Not linked to the securities
Linked to
Not linked
Public Sector Pension
0
0
0
0.00%
0.00%
PSP Investments Holding
28,387,122
20,787,122
0
8.89%
0.00%
Subtotal
28,387,122
20,787,122
8.89%
0.00%
TOTAL
20,787,122
0
8.89%
0.00%
B) Equivalent
After the transaction
Holders of
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise
# of voting rights that
% of
Settlement
TOTAL
0
0.00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of
Calculate
20,787,122
8,89
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
PSP Investments Holding Europe Ltd is controlled by Public Sector Pension Investment Board. All of the shares of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board are directly held by the Government of Canada (his Majesty in right of Canada) by the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, a Canadian Cabinet Minister. The shares are held by the Minister as a fiduciary on behalf of His Majesty the King in right of Canada, and as a formal requirement of the ministerial office of the President of the Treasury Board, and do not represent any control of PSPIB by the Minister, as these shares are non-voting.
Additional information
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
