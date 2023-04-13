Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) will host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2023Q1earnings on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2023 first-quarter results, which will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

The webcast will be hosted by Emmanuel Babeau, PMI's Chief Financial Officer, and will include a discussion of PMI's financial results, as well as a question-and-answer session with the investment community and news media. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 19, 2023, at www.pmi.com/2023Q1earnings.

Slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/2023Q1earnings.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company working to deliver a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested more than USD 10.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In November 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match a leader in oral nicotine delivery creating a global smoke-free champion led by the companies' IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized versions of PMI's IQOS Platform 1 devices and consumables and Swedish Match's General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products (MRTPs). As of December 31, 2022, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 73 markets, and PMI estimates that approximately 17.8 million adults around the world had already switched to IQOS and stopped smoking. Smoke-free products accounted for approximately 32% of PMI's total full-year 2022 net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and, through its Vectura Fertin Pharma subsidiary, aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com and pmiscience.com.

