MyBrandForce Banks on Plaid's Industry-Leading Technology to Scale Payments to Its Nationwide Gig-Force of Brand Agents

Plaid will allow MyBrandForce to seamlessly issue payments to its nationwide Brand Agent force in a timely, secure, and convenient way

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / MyBrandForce is proud to announce the seamless integration of Plaid Transfer into its platform. Plaid's state-of-the-art payments technology empowers MyBrandForce to issue payouts to its nationwide Brand Agent force in a timely, secure, and convenient way. This partnership marks a significant milestone in MyBrandForce's commitment to deliver scalable, reliable payment solutions to its Brand Agents.

By integrating Plaid Transfer into its technology stack, MyBrandForce is now able to streamline its payouts process, reduce errors and delays, and ensure that its Brand Agents can receive and track their payments directly through the MyBrandForce app.

"We are thrilled to partner with Plaid and integrate its payment technology into our platform," said George Martinez, CEO of MyBrandForce. "This partnership will enable us to provide even greater value to our Brand Agents by ensuring timely, secure, and convenient payments. It's another example of how we are leveraging technology to transform the Consumer and Retail sector." Martinez continued by saying, "We are particularly excited about being one of Plaid's beta partners on its new Instant Payouts capability. We are confident that Plaid's Instant Payouts on Transfer will enable Brand Agents to receive their payments faster and more efficiently and lead to greater satisfaction and higher agent retention."

MyBrandForce leverages Plaid's capabilities to offer Brand Agents:

Direct payment to the Brand Agent's preferred bank account with no third-party apps needed

30-second one-time setup integrated seamlessly into the MBF mobile application

Highly secure two-factor authentication and encryption for all financial data

MBF payouts in near real-time using Plaid's new Instant Payouts offering

"We are excited to work with MyBrandForce to bring streamlined payouts to its Brand Agent network," said John Anderson, Head of Payments at Plaid. "This is an example of how Instant Payouts can make a meaningful difference in people's lives. MyBrandForce lets people put money in their pocket when they need it, even after completing just a few tasks."

About MyBrandForce

MyBrandForce - Disrupting CPG execution and data gathering by bringing the power of AI and an on-demand nationwide work force to radically increase brands' sales and distribution. MyBrandForce is the premier provider of real-time observational market intelligence and field services to consumer companies at the retail shelf. MyBrandForce deploys a nationwide on-demand workforce to deliver client missions in retail stores across a wide range of channels.

MyBrandForce's innovative platform offers field services, observational analytics, and brand management, providing brands with actionable data to make informed decisions to maximize sales and distribution. The real-time data allows brands to realize maximum retail execution while simultaneously obtaining valuable insights to make data-driven decisions.

Visit www.mybrandforce.com to learn more about how MyBrandForce is revolutionizing retail execution in the Consumer and Retail sector. Contact us at info@mybrandforce.com for further inquiries.

Contact Information:

Chris Hughes

Chief Commercial Officer

chris.hughes@mybrandforce.com

312.953.3012

SOURCE: MyBrandForce LLC

