Thrace Plastics' FY22e core product PBT (excluding the c €5m pandemic-related personal protective equipment (PPE) boost and one-off financial income of €4.6m) should be well ahead of pre-COVID levels. Future growth from the more sustainable core products should be driven by the 2020-22 €102m reinvestment of the temporary boost to cash flow during that period from the high-margin PPE sales. While Thrace faces challenges in FY23 in terms of demand and costs, we expect to see accelerating growth and positive cash flows as the company moves into FY24. We value Thrace at €8.59/share using peer-based EV/EBITDA multiples, which implies substantial upside potential, as does our DCF valuation of €7.86/share.

