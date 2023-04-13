Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
War es das schon mit dem "Kardashian-Hype"?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DGJ1 | ISIN: CY0109992111 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Frankfurt
17.02.23
08:20 Uhr
25,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.04.2023 | 19:10
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces the Resignation of Annamaria Vassiliades as Board & Management Committee Member as well as the Appointment of a Secretary

13 April 2023, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Resignation of Annamaria Vassiliades as Board and Management Committee Member
Annamaria Vassiliades has resigned as board and management committee member with immediate effect. The Board of EPH European Property Holdings PLC would like to thank Annamaria for her services during her tenure.

Appointment of Secretary to the Company
In addition, the Company has today appointed a new Secretary for EPH European Property Holdings PLC, Michaella Neophytou.

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and holds an extensive property portfolio with a total asset value in Western Europe of around EUR 900million, including real estate assets in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dresden, and Vienna. EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart on Tel: +41 44 503 5414.

Attachment

  • 230413 EPH - Press Release Resignation AV & Appointment Secretary (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0d969175-ce42-4d02-ad2b-5f96f927010c)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.