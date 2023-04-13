EPH European Property Holdings PLC announces the Resignation of Annamaria Vassiliades as Board & Management Committee Member as well as the Appointment of a Secretary

13 April 2023, Nicosia, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Resignation of Annamaria Vassiliades as Board and Management Committee Member

Annamaria Vassiliades has resigned as board and management committee member with immediate effect. The Board of EPH European Property Holdings PLC would like to thank Annamaria for her services during her tenure.

Appointment of Secretary to the Company

In addition, the Company has today appointed a new Secretary for EPH European Property Holdings PLC, Michaella Neophytou.

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and holds an extensive property portfolio with a total asset value in Western Europe of around EUR 900million, including real estate assets in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dresden, and Vienna. EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG.

Additional information on EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is available by contacting Anna Bernhart on Tel: +41 44 503 5414.

Attachment