Farm Journal Appoints Prescott Shibles to Succeed Andy Weber as CEO

New CEO combines digital and business information expertise with a tech-centric vision for the future to lead America's largest business information and data insights company serving agriculture audiences.

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2023 / Farm Journal, the nation's leading business information and data insights company serving agriculture audiences, today announced that Prescott Shibles has joined the company as CEO. He takes over from Andy Weber who retires after 23 years as CEO and becomes vice chairman of Farm Journal's board of directors.





Prescott Shibles

Shibles now serves as CEO of Farm Journal, the nation's leading business information and data insights company serving agriculture audiences.





Shibles is a highly regarded digital media and business information leader with more than 20 years of history delivering data- and technology-driven transformations. He has held leadership roles at five of the nation's most progressive B2B data and media companies, driving innovation using digital engagement, market intelligence, machine learning and artificial intelligence to create new standards for how clients accelerate growth.

According to Shibles, it was Farm Journal's tradition of service to its industry and forward-looking vision that attracted him to the opportunity. "What gets me passionate is using data and technology to drive change and improve outcomes," Shibles said. "Farm Journal, with its position of trust and service, can be a beacon for change in agriculture's tech transformation. The company is making a real difference in transforming agriculture to a more sustainable and tech-centric future. A prime example is its commanding position with the Trust In Food division at the crossroads of regenerative agriculture."

Prior to coming to Farm Journal, Prescott was executive vice president of Randall Reilly's Asset Intelligence Division, including its agriculture products, and he previously served as chief marketing officer of Advantage Media, CEO of Vital Business Media and vice president of New Media at PRISM/Penton (Informa). At each of these companies, he fueled an impressive record of growth. He began his career in the early days of the Internet at About.com (Dotdash Meredith).

"Prescott has the vision, drive, talent and innovative spirit to continue Farm Journal's leadership position in agriculture," Weber said. "He is an uncommon leader, listener and strategist that will bring enormous value to Farm Journal, its clients and its audiences. We are confident he will drive the company to further innovations in data-driven insights and digital engagement."

About Farm Journal

Farm Journal is the nation's leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market. Started 147 years ago with the preeminent Farm Journal magazine, the company serves the row crop, livestock, produce and retail sectors through branded websites, eNewsletters and phone apps; business magazines; live events including conferences, seminars and tradeshows; nationally broadcasted television and radio programs; a robust mobile-text-marketing business; and an array of data-driven, paid information products. Farm Journal is also the majority shareholder of the online equipment marketplace, Machinery Pete LLC. Trust In Food is a Farm Journal division dedicated to accelerating the adoption of climate-smart and regenerative agriculture in ways that work for producers and enhance connection to consumers. In 2010, the company established the non-profit, public charity, Farm Journal Foundation, dedicated to sustaining agriculture's ability to meet the vital needs of a growing population through education and empowerment.

