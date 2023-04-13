Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 13, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (FSE: A1W038) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") announces it has granted incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.415 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring April 13, 2028, and will become fully vested immediately.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

