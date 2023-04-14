

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Covestro AG (CVVTF.PK, COVTY.PK), a German maker of high-tech polymer materials, reported that its first quarter preliminary net loss amounts to around 30 million euros. The consensus expects loss of 77 million euros in the quarter.



Preliminary EBITDA amounts to 286 million euros compared to the previous guidance between 100 million euros and 150 million euros. The consensus expects this to be 158 million euros.



Sales amount to 3.74 billion euros, while the consensus expects this to be 3.94 billion euros.



The company plans to publish its first quarter 2023 results on April 28, 2023.



